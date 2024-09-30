GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 results released; CM says appointment orders will be given before Dasara

The last successful DSC process took place in 2017-18 which filled 8,792 teacher posts.

Updated - September 30, 2024 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

B. Pradeep
The results of District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 were released by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The results of District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 were released by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday (September 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 results in Hyderabad on Monday (September 30, 2024). The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials from the education department at the State Secretariat, released the General Rank List.

The notification to fill 11,062 various teacher posts was given on March 1. About 2.45 lakh candidates (87.61% of the total applicants) had appeared in the test between July 18 and August 5. The maximum, about 88,000 candidates, appeared for secondary grade teacher posts.

Telangana | What is DSC, why are its aspirants demanding postponement? 

The previous DSC notification was given by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in September 2023 to fill 5,089 posts. But that process fell flat soon when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Telangana Assembly polls-2023 came into force. A fresh notification was issued by the Congress government with increased number of posts. The last successful DSC process took place in 2017-18 which filled 8,792 teacher posts.

This is also the first time the Directorate of School Education conducted the test online, and expedited the whole process. Candidates can check their result on tgdsc.aptonline.in

Appointment orders before Dasara

Certificate verification of all the candidates will be completed by October 9 and appointment orders will be given before Dasara festival in a ceremony organised at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, says Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.