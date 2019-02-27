Telangana

District officers discuss conservation plan for making Kawal Tiger Reserve safer

Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director C.P. Vinod Kumar (extreme right) with (to his right) Collectors of Adilabd D. Divya, Mancherial Bharati Hollikeri, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu and Nirmal M. Prashanthi discussing Implementation of Tiger Conservation Plan for KTR in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Weekly inspection of core areas of the reserve proposed

Tigers would be comparatively safer in Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) given the resolve of the joint committee — comprising district collectors, superintendents of Police, district forest officers and other concerned departments from Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts — displayed at the coordination committee meeting chaired by Project Tiger Field Director C.P. Vinod Kumar here on Wednesday.

The discussions, which centred around ways and means to make the place safe for big cats, will be submitted in the form of a report on Implementation of Tiger Conservation Plan in KTR to the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

Among the issues discussed by the participants was the threat of electrocution faced by wild animals owing to electric lines passing through forests in KTR, which is spread across the four districts, once forming part of undivided Adilabad.

Underground cables

The discussions centred around laying of underground electric cables, insulating the overhead lines and supply of solar power to forest habitations.

The meeting also resolved to have weekly inspection of the buffer and core areas of KTR by joint teams of forest and police officials. A monthly review of the inspections will also take place.

Adilabad Collector D. Divya, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri and Nirmal Collector M. Prashanti, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, KumramBheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy, Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju and Mancherial DCP Venugopal Rao attended the meeting.

Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar, KB Asifabad DFO Laxman Ranjeet Naik, Mancherial DFO Shivani Dogra and Nirmal DFO S.V.N.N. Prasad and top officials of Excise and Prohibition Department and TSNPDCL also attended.

Related Topics Telangana
