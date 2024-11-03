District consumer commission orders Ola Electric to refund ₹1,63 lakh to scooter owner, awards ₹10,000 compensation

Hyderabad

The owner of an e-scooter got some relief when the District Consumer Commission directed Ola Electric to refund ₹1,63,986, along with interest, and pay a compensation after the scooter was found to be defective. The EV was given back to the company for repairs and continue to be with them.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ranga Reddy, was dealing with a complaint filed by K. Sunil Chowdary, an advocate from Hyderabad.

The complainant claimed that he continuously faced issues with the EV, an Ola S1 Pro, since its delivery on June 26, 2022. Despite purchasing an extended warranty and a one-year Ola Care Plan, at an additional cost of ₹6,299 and ₹3,539, the scooter’s charger was non-functional from the very outset, he alleged.

Further, persistent battery problems made the vehicle unusable. He also stated that Ola Electric had failed to provide timely solution despite several complaints and the vehicle remained with the company since August 2023 without any resolution.

After not receiving a satisfactory response, Mr. Chowdary sent a legal notice in October 2023. This, he said, went unanswered. He then moved the commission and sought their intervention in the matter. Ola Electronic failed to appear, or submit a response during the hearings, the commission stated.

In an ex-parte order, the commission said that Ola had indulged in deficiency in service and unfair trade practices for not rectifying the vehicle’s defects and causing problems for the complainant. The commission observed that the company was negligent in addressing the issues within the warranty period.

Apart from directing the company to refund the amount in full, along with 9% interest from August 2023 until the payment is realised, the commission directed a compensation of ₹10,000 to be paid. If the order is not complied with within a time period of 45 days, the commission stated that the interest rate would rise to 12% per annum.

