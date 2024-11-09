 />
District Consumer Commission dismisses complaint against Google Pay due to lack of evidence

Published - November 09, 2024 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A district consumer commission dismissed a complaint against Google Payment India Private Limited on the ground that a complainant was unable to prove his case, and for the lack of cogent evidence.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Rangareddy was dealing with a complaint filed by Anand Babu Salike.

The complainant said that in January 2023, he paid ₹50,000 via Google Pay to one Srinivasulu using a certain phone number he had previously been paid. However, the money was credited to a different person with a similar name but a different number.

This person’s Google Pay account was linked to ICIC Bank. He alleged that despite attempts to resolve the issue with Google Pay’s customer service, the company did not provide adequate support.

In the order, the commission noted that the complainant had failed to submit crucial documentary evidence to substantiate his claims of negligence by the payment platform. He did not include ICICI Bank or the unintended recipient as parties to the case.

In an ex-parte order, the commission cited a judgment of the apex court in SGS India Ltd. vs Dolphin International Limited. The burden of proving deficiency of service, the commission stated, was on the complainant. The commission dismissed the case, stating the no cogent evidence was placed on record.

