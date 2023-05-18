District consumer commission directs Singaporean agency and Air Asia to pay ₹ 5 lakh compensation

May 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

A district consumer disputes redressal commission directed two Singapore government agencies, and airline AirAsia (India) Limited to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation. The Commission found that two minors from a group of six people, who had travelled to that country were denied entry for not being vaccinated, and observed that the opposite parties denied entry and humiliated them, a fact that the opposite parties did not dispute.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II, Hyderabad, comprising president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, PVTR Jawahar Babu and Madhavi Sasanakota, was dealing with a complaint filed by one Srinivas Shukla.

The complainant stated that in May 2022, the travel group obtained multiple entry visit visas . He claimed that after visiting the website of the authorities, it appeared that there were no entry restrictions for fully vaccinated adults and non-vaccinated children “below the age of 12 years and so far as the children about 13 years of age and below 18 years of age”. The requirement as on June 5, 2022, was to have a negative RTPCR test report, he claimed.

However, upon arrival, the authorities stopped the two minors and stated that they could not enter the country because they were not vaccinated. No amount of pleading helped, the complainant stated.

The Commission noted that the opposite parties did not respond to the legal notice that the complainant sent. They did not respond to the notices which the Commission sent as well.

In an ex-parte order, the Commission stated that the complainant had to forfeit the money he spent on pre-booking and sightseeing for the two children. While the Commission sent notices to the opposite parties, none were present.

The Commission also stated that none of the elements of the complaint were “denied nor disputed by the opposite parties”, and held that there was deficiency in service.

Apart from ordering compensation, costs of ₹10,000 were imposed.