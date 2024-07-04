ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of ‘kodelu’ to poor farmers begins in Vemulawada, move to prevent overcrowding of temple’s goshala

Published - July 04, 2024 03:13 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The goshala presently has more than 1500 bulls and cows against its capacity to accommodate 400 to 500 cattle, temple sources said.

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to reduce burden on the overcrowded goshala of the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, the authorities have started distribution of bulls and cows to the eligible poor farmers exclusively for agricultural purposes as per the stipulated norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move was necessitated following the space constraints and lack of adequate facilities to accommodate the growing number of bulls and cows at the temple’s goshala at Thippapur near Vemulawada.

The goshala presently has more than 1500 bulls and cows against its capacity to accommodate 400 to 500 cattle, temple sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees donate bulls (kodelu) to the temple dedicated to Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy as part of the famous ‘Kode Mokku’, the most revered ritual at the temple, popularly known as “South Kashi”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas on Wednesday formally launched the free distribution of bulls and cows to the eligible farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the beneficiaries to take better care of the ‘Kodelu’ with a sense of devotion and strictly adhere to the stipulated norms. The State government allocated Rs 1.11 crore to construct additional sheds and develop the temple’s goshala.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, and the temple executive officer Vinod Reddy and others spoke.

(Eom)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US