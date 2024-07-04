Distribution of ‘kodelu’ to poor farmers begins in Vemulawada, move to prevent overcrowding of temple’s goshala

In a move to reduce burden on the overcrowded goshala of the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, the authorities have started distribution of bulls and cows to the eligible poor farmers exclusively for agricultural purposes as per the stipulated norms.

The move was necessitated following the space constraints and lack of adequate facilities to accommodate the growing number of bulls and cows at the temple’s goshala at Thippapur near Vemulawada.

The goshala presently has more than 1500 bulls and cows against its capacity to accommodate 400 to 500 cattle, temple sources said.

Devotees donate bulls (kodelu) to the temple dedicated to Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy as part of the famous ‘Kode Mokku’, the most revered ritual at the temple, popularly known as “South Kashi”.

Meanwhile, the Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas on Wednesday formally launched the free distribution of bulls and cows to the eligible farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the beneficiaries to take better care of the ‘Kodelu’ with a sense of devotion and strictly adhere to the stipulated norms. The State government allocated Rs 1.11 crore to construct additional sheds and develop the temple’s goshala.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, and the temple executive officer Vinod Reddy and others spoke.

