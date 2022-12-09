Distribution of chequs marks Sonia birthday

December 09, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Cheques for ₹2 lakh each given to the families of Congress workers who passed away recently, by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and others marking Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Congress celebrated the birthday of Sonia Gandhi recalling the historic announcement made for the formation of Telangana in New Delhi on December 9, 2009, marking her birthday then.

The party conducted blood donation camps and also distributed cheques to the families of the Congress workers who passed away in the last few months. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy participated in the celebrations in the Gandhian Ideology Centre, in Boinpally and said December 9 had great significance in Telangana and that her birthday should be celebrated as a festival in Telangana for fulfilling the 60-year-old dream of people.

He appreciated the 1,065 blood donors and distributed certificates. He also presented cheques for ₹2 lakh each to 100 families of Congress workers who were insured by the party and died in the last few months. He said so far 609 insured Congress workers died and cheques would be given to all. He said the families of these members would be given priority in the government schemes when the party came to power.

