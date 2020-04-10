Distribute FCI stocks among poor: Owaisi

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi release excess stock stored in Food Corporation of India godowns to States for distribution to the poor.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at the online public meeting on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat on Thursday.

“There are 77 million tons with the FCI. Release this, Mr Prime Minister. For what day is this kept? It is for this day. With the rabi crop, the reserves will increase. Give it to all States,” he said as he described the lockdown as ‘unplanned’.

He said that in case the lockdown is extended, it will be successful only if the poor are given financial assistance of ₹ 5,000 each. “Print currency if you have to. Exhaust this budget and come up with a fresh one,” he said.

Mr Owaisi touched upon the several instances of disinformation targeting the Muslim community. He said that those indulging in spreading fake news are enemies of the country.