‘Distribute Bhoodan land to the poor’

If not, we will occupy them, threatens All India Sarvaseva Sangh leader

All India Sarvaseva Sangh (AISS) national president Chandan Paul warned that they will be forced to occupy Bhoodan land and distribute it among the poor if the government fails to do so.

Addressing a massive dharna held at Indira Park on Monday organised by AISS and Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali jointly, Mr. Paul demanded that Bhoodan land must be distributed to the landless poor, and that Bhoodan Yajna Board be set up immediately, and such land in the possession of the occupiers be seized and strict action be taken against the occupiers.

“Acharya Vinoba Bhave, a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, started the Bhoodan Yajna and Land Gift movement by making land issue a national priority. Those who were given land in other States are getting better livelihood. Bhoodan land worth crores of rupees are being alienated in the State due to non-cooperation from revenue, police, and other departments,” said Mr. Paul. He appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to respond immediately and protect such land.

CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy alleged that thousands of acres of land is being occupied by the real estate mafia due to the indifference of governments.

Justice (Retired) Chandra Kumar demanded that the government appoint a legal committee or set up a special court to conduct a speedy inquiry into the extent and encroachment of land acquired during the Bhoodan movement.

Another CPI leader Aziz Pasha said if the government fails to respond immediately, such land will be occupied by them.