Telangana

Dissidence in Munugode TRS taken to KCR’s notice

Rahul N 6661 hyderabad August 10, 2022 22:44 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:44 IST

The dissidence within the TRS in the Munugode Assembly constituency which will have a bypoll in the wake of the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was taken to the notice of Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

About 30 MPTCs, ZPTCs and sarpanches of TRS who were opposed to former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as party candidate for the bypoll gathered at the residence of Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy here during the day to convey their displeasure with Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. Some of them had already written to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as senior party leaders dropped hints that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was likely to be the candidate again though he had lost the 2018 Assembly elections.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The leaders made their point clear to Mr. Jagdish Reddy that they would not work for Mr. Prabhakar Reddy if he was given the ticket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After trying to pacify them for several hours, Mr. Jagdish Reddy took the entire group to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve the issue. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was not invited to the meeting, sources said.

Emerging from the meeting with Mr. Rao, the Minister told media persons that the party candidate would be declared by the Chief Minister and the decision would be binding on every one of them. He denied dissidence in party.

The Minister said the party would try to expose the Congress MLA whose vested interests paved the way for byelection though the general elections were only one and a half years away. Mr. Rajgopal Reddy never strove for the welfare of people of the constituency. He was always focused on benefits for his family.

He also said it was agreed at Wednesday’s meeting at his house that everyone would work for the victory of whoever party candidate would be.

Apart from Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, former MP B. Narsaiah Goud, Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy and former MLC Karne Prabhakar aspired for ticket. But, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was said to be a strong favourite of the Chief Minister and the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...