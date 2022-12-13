Dissatisfaction in T-Congress continues over additions and omissions in State executive

December 13, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - hyderabad

The disgruntlement in the Telangana Congress over the constitution of the new executive committee continued with former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha expressing dissatisfaction with allegations of coverts getting the nomination at the cost of seniors.

Voices of dissent were heard immediately after the announcement of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), general secretaries and vice presidents as those aspiring but could not be accommodated alleging favoritism and priority given to people joining from other parties. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former Minister Konda Surekha were among the first to express displeasure.

Mr. Raj Narsimha took it to another level alleging that coverts were getting prime positions despite evidence submitted to the party leadership. He said in Siddipet the ‘coverts’ of the ruling party got what they wanted while genuine Congress workers were ignored. The party’s high command should immediately rectify the mistakes or else it would cost the party dear. Though he did not take any names the criticism was aimed at TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.

Students of Osmania University, who joined the Congress, too aspired for top posts but only a couple of them were favoured. Senior leader Mallu Ravi had to convince them that he would take their views to Mr. Revanth Reddy and set up a meeting with him after the Parliament sessions. Party sources said that no leader recommended their names. Every senior leader had some problem with the list.

All views taken: AICC

However, sources in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) denied that senior leaders were ignored. “In fact, we asked the seniors to send their proposals in writing, and majority of their requests were considered. They are on record with the names. “No party can accommodate all the names as they have to balance the team with caste, region, district and group considerations apart from assurances given to newcomers joining the party,” a senior leader said.

Some leaders apparently went back on their recommendations for various reasons but it was too late to exclude those names. In fact, some names that were not even recommended were included given their service. For example, the name of N. Padmavathi, former MLA, was included by the high command given her experience and service, a senior leader in the AICC said.