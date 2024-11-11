ADVERTISEMENT

Disruption in water supply to several parts of Hyderabad on Monday

Published - November 11, 2024 12:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply to some parts of Hyderabad will be disrupted on Monday (November 11, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Water supply by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will be disrupted in several parts of the city on Monday (November 11, 2024) and Tuesday,(November 12, 2024) for repair work on the 1,500 mm dia pumping main between Kalabgoor and Patancheru of Manjeera Phase-II, which has developed leakages. There will be disrupted water supply from 6 a.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday. While certain areas may experience low-pressure supply, there might be no water supply in some other parts.

Areas that may experience partial and full disruption include RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, and Miyapur in Division 15; Beeramguda and Ameenpur in Division 24; Erragadda, SR Nagar and Ameerpet in Division 6; KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet and Jagadgirigutta in Division 9, and all offtake points and bulk connections in Transmission Division 2.

