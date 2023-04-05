Disqualify Sanjay from Lok Sabha: Harish

April 05, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS Ministers came down heavily against BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders accusing Mr. Sanjay was involved in the paper leak of the SSC Hindi paper. They have pointed out that the accused Prashant sending a question paper to Mr. Sanjay through WhatsApp confirms this.

“It’s shame on the part of BJP leaders getting involved in question paper leak case. Unable to face BRS politically, the BJP has been stooping down and playing with the lives of students. Mr. Sanjay was caught red-handed in the paper leak case. I request Lok Sabha Speaker disqualify Mr. Sanjay for his involvement in the paper leak. This is a fit case for disqualification,” said Mr. Harish Rao while speaking to reporters at Medak with MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy on Wednesday.

Stating that the accused had spoken with Mr. Sanjay about 142 times in two hours, the Minister wondered what was a necessity for him to speak with the BJP leader if the latter was not involved. He has also accused that the question paper was sent to media houses with the encouragement of Mr. Sanjay. He asked why Mr. Sanjay has not informed the police when he received the question paper. He said that sharing question papers during the time of examination was a crime.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar alleged that both BJP and Congress have been trying to tarnish the image of the State and as part of that conspiring to issues like this. He has demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker take action against Mr. Sanjay immediately.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy accused the BJP is the main culprit in the SSC examination question paper leak. Stating that the question paper reached Mr. Sanjay within 15 minutes after the examination commenced, the Minister said that there is enough proof with the police on the involvement of Sanjay in the question paper case and police are doing their job. He has warned of physical attacks against BJP if they burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

BRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, in a tweet, that a political party in the hands of Mr. Sanjay became a stone in the hands of a madman and it can hit anyone.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy demanded the suspension of Mr. Sanjay from the party for his involvement in the question paper leak case. “A political party having a role in question paper leak is most unfortunate. How do the BJP leaders support the action of their leader?” asked the Minister speaking to reporters at Suryapet.

