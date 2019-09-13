Disqualification norm to contest HCA polls notified

Mr. V.S. Sampath, Electoral Officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, clarified on Thursday that there is no reason to ignore the term\tenure availed by the individual members from 1980-81 onwards as Executive Committee members for the purpose of reckoning period of disqualification to contest the election.

“In fact, the provision in Memorandum of Association of Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA Chapter IV Governance Clause 14 (iv) makes a categorial pronouncement “the expression Councillor should not be permitted to be circumvented by being a member of any other committee or of the Governing Council in BCCI or any State Association, as the case may be,” he said in a note (copy of which is available with ‘The Hindu’) addressed to all the members.

“The Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA make it clear that all Members of the Council including office-bearers are called Councillors. Members who served a maximum cumulative period of nine years as Executive Committee member\Councillor\Office-bearer or a combination of the above three categories, are not eligible to contest the ensuing elections (September 27, 2019),” Mr. Sampath explained.

“It is therefore informed to all the members of HCA to keep in view, the above position of Rules and Regulations relating to disqualification while filing their nominations for any post of office-bearer\Councillor of HCA to avoid rejection of nomination for not following the above rules position which has been incorporated in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA as per the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court of India as a safeguard against concentration of power in a few hands and to encourage generation of wider body of experienced administrators,” he concluded.

