Displacement of poor during pandemic flayed

Praveen Kumar visits poor rendered homeless by demolition drive

Former IPS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar on Tuesday called on the members of poor families, those left shelterless following the demolition drive conducted by the authorities at Medarabasti in Kothagudem a week ago.

Mr. Praveen, former secretary of the TS Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, who resigned from the Indian Police Service over a week ago, made a whirlwind tour of the predominantly tribal populated district on Tuesday.

He arrived in the coal town to a rousing welcome by leaders of various mass organisations cutting across political affiliations.

He visited the school building where the displaced poor people of Medarabasti have been given temporary shelter in the coal town.

Narrating their tale of woe, the aggrieved “displaced” dwellers hailing from weaker sections alleged that they were rendered homeless after the demolition drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Praveen expressed grave concern over the plight of the impoverished shelterless people at the temporary relief camp.

He flayed the “apathy” of the elected representatives concerned towards the shelterless poor people and sought immediate allotment of two-bedroom houses to the displaced poor families.

He wanted the authorities to conduct a medical camp and provide basic amenities to the “displaced” persons at the temporary relief camp.