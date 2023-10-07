ADVERTISEMENT

Dismiss Minister for Home for slapping police official in public: Congress leader Vinod Reddy

October 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Such behaviour not only demoralises police but also the common man, says TPCC vice president

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress vice president M. Vinod Reddy

Telangana Congress vice president M.G. Vinod Reddy has demanded the dismissal of Minister for Home Mahmood Ali for slapping his security personnel in full public view and asked what kind of governance is on in Telangana.

In a statement here, Mr. Reddy said the Minister slapped a police official for not getting a bouquet to be given to another Minister on his birthday. It is such a shame that police personnel have been reduced to such levels and this demoralises not only the police but also the common man who will lose confidence in the system, he claimed.

The arrogance of public representatives in the BRS government is evident from this incident, and this is not the first such incident where the ministers and MLAs have targeted government officials. Unfortunately, there is no response from the government or even the Police Officers Association, which is quick to condemn the Opposition parties for their criticism of police favouritism.

The incident also reflects how the police officials have been turned into personal assistants of the ministers and other public representatives, he said and demanded that cases be booked against the Minister under IPC 323, 353, 504 sections.

