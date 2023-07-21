ADVERTISEMENT

Dismiss Manipur government, arrest all culprits, demand activists

July 21, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Progressive and liberal organisations and activists came together to hold a demonstration on Friday near the Ambedkar’s statue on the Tank Bund expressing solidarity with the victims of Manipur violence and demanding action against the State government.

Citing the video clip that went viral, showing naked parade of three adivasi women in Kangpokpi district of the hill State, several protestors said it’s shameful that the President, who herself is an adivasi, has not responded so far.

A statement said the activists demanded dismissal of the Manipur government and immediate arrest of all the culprits.

Participants include activists V. Sandhya, Surepally Sujatha, Khaleeda Parveen, K. Sajaya, C. Vanaja, N. Venugopal, and several other writers, intellectuals and representatives of various organisations.

