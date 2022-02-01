Disha report submitted

The Supreme Court appointed Commission of Inquiry into the killing of four youths who were involved in the rape and murder of a vet near Shamshabad in December 2019, when they were in police custody, was submitted to the apex court on January 28. The commission secretary said in a release that the panel held hearings for 47 days between August 21 to November 15 last year and examined 57 witnesses. The commission also heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16 to 26. It inspected various places associated with the incident on December 5. It collected various documentary records, including investigation records, forensic and post-mortem reports, photographs and videos for submission to the court. The commission comprised chairman Justice V.S. Sirpurkar, a former Supreme Court judge, and members Justice R.P. Sondur Baldota, a former judge of Bombay High Court, and D.R. Karthikeyan, former CBI Director.