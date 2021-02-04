Disha Encounter referred to larger panel

HYDERABAD

04 February 2021 20:49 IST

Film was set for release this month

The examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification has referred certification of Disha Encounter, a crime thriller film produced under the supervision of Ramgopal Verma to depict the ghastly rape and murder of vet Disha, to a larger revising committee as it could not come to a decision.

The film whose posters and trailer were released last year and streamed on YouTube was set for release this month. But, Disha’s (name changed) parents approached the High Court saying the movie was turning out to be real time story of the incident that took place on November 26, 2019, on Hyderabad outskirts. The court directed the Centre represented by the Censor Board to act.

In response to the directions, a four-member examining committee saw the movie but left the decision to a larger eight-member revising committee as it felt the contents were too sensitive for it to pass certification. The date, time and place of examination of the film will be intimated later.

The producers were meanwhile asked to furnish 15 copies of synopsis and songs of the film. They were also asked to ensure that the print of the film was the same as that was shown to the examining committee and no alteration was carried out.

The controversy over the film was raised after Disha’s parents raised objections that they were not consulted when it was sought to be produced. It was supposed to be a money spinner at their cost. Already in pain over the loss of their daughter, they were further being “dragged to roads”. They claimed the storyline was very close to real episode. They did not agree with the contention of producers that the film was aimed to bring awareness among public.

However, the film producer Natti Kumar told The Hindu that they were only bringing out whatever was in public domain. It was a modest attempt to see that no one dared raising hand on women after seeing the film. The idea was to send a strong message that “human animals” were still present in society and beware against them. He alleged that hurdles to the film were deliberately set up to target Ramgopal Verma.

The film was directed by Anand Verma and has Srikanth, Sonia and Praveen Raj as the main star cast. Four youths who were accused of raping and murdering the woman were killed in an alleged encounter a day later. In that sense the film was titled Disha Encounter.