Hyderabad veterinarian Disha case: Telangana HC orders second autopsy of four accused

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered another post-mortem examination of the bodies of the four accused in rape and murder of veterinarian Disha at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27.

The four accused were killed on December 6 in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad.

Also read | Hyderabad veterinarian case: Rape, rage, and an exchange of fire

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the Telangana government to request the AIIMS to constitute a panel of three seniormost forensic doctors to conduct the autopsy. The second autopsy should be video-recorded and the video footage should be handed over to HC Registrar General, the Bench said. The examination should be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, it said.

The Bench directed the SIT, constituted by the State government to investigate the exchange of fire at Shadnagar, to collect all material evidence, including the arms and ammunition used by Cyberabad police in Shadnagat ‘encounter’. “The weapons used by police personnel in the exchange of fire should be seized and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for ballistic analysis,” the order said. The SIT was instructed to collect details of movement records of police, their mobile phones, call data records and cellphone tower locations related to Shadnagar encounter.