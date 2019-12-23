Disha case: Forensic experts from AIIMS conduct second autopsy on bodies of accused

A team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, are conducting the second post-mortem on the bodies of four accused in the Disha case at the State-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The three-member team, comprising Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic at the AIIMS, Abhishek Yadav and Adarsh Kumar, is conducting the autopsy, while Varun Chandra is assisting them. The entire procedure is being video recorded and the footage will be submitted to the Registrar General of the Telangana High Court.

Doctors from the Gandhi Hospital have been asked to not be a part of the procedure.

On Saturday, a division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy has directed the State government to request the AIIMS to send three seniormost forensic doctors to Hyderabad for conducting the second post-mortem, which should be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Sources in the Telangana Police department said the forensic experts reached the State capital on Sunday evening and will return to New Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the family members of the slain accused have reached the morgue to collect the bodies after the autopsy.

The first autopsy was conducted on December 6 at Mahabubnagar Government Hospital and later the bodies were shifted to Mahabubnagar Medical College for preservation. Subsequently, the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital here.

The accused — Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshavulu — were killed in an exchange of fire with police at Chatanpalli near Shandnagar, when they were taken to the reconstruction of crime scene, in the early hours of December 6.