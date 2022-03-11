Discussion on prohibited lands’ list on Dharani

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said new modules would be introduced into Dharani portal for dealing with missing survey numbers, and other issues, as per directions of the Cabinet Sub-committee constituted for the same.

The gvernment has devolved to the District Collectors the power to take decisions with regard to issues pertaining to the prohibited lands listed on the Dharani portal.

The collector may take up cases suo motu or upon receiving personal grievances from the suffering farmers, Mr .Prashanth Reddy said, responding to Congress legislator D.S ridhar Babu who raised some issues pertaining to prohibited lands during the discussion on Demands and Grants in the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Mr.Sridhar Babu pointed out that work was incomplete with regard to the Dharani portal, due to which people were facing several issues pertaining to Revenue records. Prominent among them was lakhs of acres of land shown in the Prohibited Properties list. Dharani portal is not equipped with any module for resolution of the issues, he said.

Affected farmers are forced to make rounds of Collectors and tehsildars, who too are left helpless for absence of modules pertaining to the same.

Mr.Sridhar Babu said over 35,000 farmers have made complaints with regard to five lakh acres of properties listed as prohibited in Dharani. In each village, 25 to 30 per cent of land is added to the list, due to which government schemes and subsidies are not being applied to the respective farmers.

Assigned lands allotted to poor farmers too have found their way to the list of prohibited lands, he said, and claimed that 95 lakh acres of land assigned to Dalit farmers have been shown in the name of earlier owners who relinquished them under Land Ceiling Act.

Mutation of lands too is not being done promptly, resulting in mismatch in data between Registration department and Dharani Portal, Mr.Sridhar Babu pointed out.

Answering on behalf of the chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Mr.Prashanth Reddy said the prohibited lands are only minuscule portion of the total 1.63 crore acres of agricultural land. Records have been verified for a total 1.52 crore acres belonging to 66 lakh farmers, and passbooks have been issued.

Praising the improvement in the registration process post Dharani, Mr.Prashanth Reddy said it showed in the increased number of transactions during the last seven years, which have grown from eight lakh to 18 lakh.

Admitting that there still exist a few hiccups in streamlining of the system, he said new modules to address them are in the process.