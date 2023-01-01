Discontent brewing among sarpanches over funds

January 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The sarpanches who mostly owed allegiance to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the State have voiced serious concern over not receiving government funds for nearly an year. This was reflected in a dozen of them coming forward to tender their resignations near Sirpur, Kagaznagar, in Asifabad district last week and holding a mass dharna across Nirmal district later.

An upa-sarpanch in Kataram mandal of Bhupalapally district committed suicide allegedly due to the frustration over carrying out gram panchayat works with his personal expenditure which was not reimbursed by the government.

President of Telangana Panchayat Raj Chambers Chimpula Satyanarayana Reddy said that the present crisis was due to diversion of funds deposited in the bank accounts of gram panchayats. Both the Central and State governments deposited money in these accounts. While the Centre contributed the 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds, the State deposited money based on population of villages from a Central pool of recovery made from stamp duty and mining cess after the new State Panchayat Raj Act was enacted.

Realising that the State government diverted the funds for other programmes, the Centre asked all the panchayats to open different bank accounts for routing its funds. However, the key of the digital signatures of sarpanches and upa-sarpanches, who operated the accounts, was retained by the State government.

As the opening of the new bank accounts took about six months, the Centre did not release the money during the period. It was only on December 24 that the Central funds were deposited in the new bank accounts. But, the State mopped up the money in the accounts with the digital key allegedly for payment of Rythu Bandhu instalment to farmers for rabi from December 28.

Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy said that the funds were used for payment of salaries to panchayat staff, construction of cement concrete roads, sanitation and drinking water supply in villages. Many sarpanches spent money on them from their personal savings or borrowings due to pressure from villagers.

Medi Anjaiah, sarpanch of Timmapur village in Karimnagar district, said that he had spent ₹29 lakh so far, but officials always expressed helplessness to clear his dues. The gram panchayat of Timmapur used to get ₹2.5-₹3 lakh a month after the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.