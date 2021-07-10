Discontent among Excise officials over lack of promotions

G.O. issued promoting 12 juniors while seniors were sidelined, says sources

There is deep discontent among several officials in the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department over long delays in promotions. While the officials have been eagerly waiting for it from the past several years, a recent development has agitated them — a Government Order promoting only 12 people.

Sources said that the 12 people were juniors in their respective cadre and others who are senior to them have been sidelined.

According to the GO number 184 issued on May 6, 2021, seven persons were promoted to the Superintendent posts, four to Assistant Commissioner, and one to Deputy Commissioner post.

“Besides being unfair as seniority is not considered, this development can have huge impact in the future. The juniors who were promoted will become seniors. There is a chance they will have an advantage in the future promotions,” sources in the department said.

Currently, there are vacant posts for two Additional Commissioners, two Joint Commissioners, 11 Deputy Commissioners, 14 Assistant Commissioners, and around 8 Superintendents in the department.

“While there are people who are seniors eligible for these posts, they were not promoted. This can be easily figured out by going through the list of the people eligible for promotions according to seniority. Why were only a few selected for promotions?” sources questioned. They have also pointed out that they are losing out on long awaited monetary increments.