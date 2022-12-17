Discoms seek ERC nod for true-up charges of over ₹12K crore

December 17, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The two power distribution companies (discoms) of Telangana – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL – have claimed true-up charges of ₹12,015 crore for the period from 2016-17 to 2022-23 to be collected from consumers of different categories by submitting separate petitions before the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC).

While the true-up charges for the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22 submitted are final, those for the current year (2022-23) are provisional. Consideration of the claims in total or with some changes is likely to burden the consumers in the coming years.

Chairman of the TSERC T. Sriranga Rao said here on Saturday that the discoms had arrived a the power purchase true-ups considering agricultural sales as approved by the Commission and also considering the additional support and loss-funding received from the State Government. In the petitions filed before the Commission on Friday, the Southern Discom had claimed true-up charges of ₹9,060.80 crore and Northern Discom had claimed ₹2,954.66 crore.

He explained that the State Government had provided additional support of ₹7,961 crore in the form of equity to the discoms during the period from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In addition, they were also given loss-funding of ₹9,236 crore as part of the tripartite understanding between the State Government, discoms and the Centre for the period from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

Stating that the Telangana discoms were the best in consumer service by providing 24-hour reliable power supply to all categories of consumers, the TSERC Chairman said even the consumers had “some responsibility to improve the financial health of the discoms”.

As recommended in the tariff order for 2022-23, the discoms were supposed to install meters to all agricultural feeders and distribution transformers to arrive at the exact consumption by the farming sector, Mr. Sriranga Rao, said adding that the Commission would visit the State to find out the progress in implementation of the recommendation.

The number of agricultural connections in Telangana were 13 lakh in combined Andhra Pradesh but now they had crossed 25 lakh with another one-lakh unauthorised connections, regularisation of which was the responsibility of the discoms, he said.

Huge dues

On the pending energy bills from government departments, the ERC Chairman said as on November 30 (this year) the total dues were a whopping ₹20,841 crore with a maximum of ₹9,268 crore from lift irrigation schemes and they need to be cleared at the earliest for stabilising the financial position of the discoms.

The discoms have also applied for collection of another ₹4,000 crore true-up charges for 15 years pervious to 2016-17.