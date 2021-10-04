Discoms’ revenue at ₹30,330 cr. in 2020-21: Minister

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 20:36 IST

Consumption of energy in Telangana was 56,111 million units (mu) during 2020-21, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy told the Legislative Council on Monday.

In response to a question raised by TRS member T. Chinnapa Reddy, the Minister said the consumption by domestic and commercial categories of consumers was 17,935 mu and by industrial and agriculture, including lift schemes categories, was 38,176 mu. He explained that the peak load on the transmission system at the time of State formation in 2014 was just 6,660 megawatt (mw) and it went up to 13,686 mw in May this year.

The contracted capacity of power generation of Telangana was 16,613 mw now, including 3,489 mw of solar power. Of the contracted capacity, TS-Genco has 3,372.5 mw thermal units, 2,441.76 hydel units and 1 mw of solar units. Besides, the State was getting 2,645 mw share from Central generating stations, 2,300 mw from other sources, 1,647 mw from private sector, 3,489 mw solar units, 128.1 mw of wind units and 188.9 mw from non-conventional energy sources.

On the revenue of Discoms (distribution companies) the Minister said it was ₹30,330 crore in 2020-21 and till August 21 this year (2021-22) it was ₹13,865 crore. On the purchase of power from Chhattisgarh, he said it was being bought at a temporary tariff of ₹3.9 per unit.