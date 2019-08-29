Discoms making weekly payments for power purchases

The cash strapped power distribution companies in Telangana are making weekly payments for power purchases from generation companies ever since the Letter of Credit (LoC) norm, routed through the banking system, came into force on August 1.

The chairman and managing director of power transmission and generation corporations D. Prabhakar Rao told The Hindu that the Discoms were making payments to generators according to their revenue generation on a weekly basis. So far, they did not face any payment issues.

Sources said the LoC rule has imposed a huge financial burden on the Discoms which are already in arrears to the generating companies, mainly NTPC, Chhattisgarh government and Sembcorp Gayathri, to the tune of ₹ 12,000 crore to ₹14,000 crore before August 1. Also, the subsidy bill raised by Discoms for supply of free power to agriculture and domestic consumers below the threshold level was barely met by the State government. Against the annual demand of ₹ 10,000 crore, the government released only ₹ 4,980 crore. This, despite the supply of free power to agriculture being extended from nine to 24 hours in the last few years.

The financial problems were compounded by Discoms being required to open LoC for the desired quantum of power in advance. The LoCs were liable to be invoked if the Discoms defaulted in payments to generation companies beyond the 60-day grace period as provided in the PPAs. It will result in huge interest burden for them.

As per the order of the Ministry of Power, the national, regional and State load despatch centres would despatch power only after they were told by the power generating companies and the Discoms that LoCs were opened and copies made available to generating companies. The despatch shall stop once the quantum of electricity under the LoC had been supplied.

The LoCs were a payment security mechanism under the PPAs. The Discoms all over the country were said to be offering LoCs for power purchase spanning from a week to a month in advance.