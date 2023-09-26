Discom makes arrangements for handling additional load during idol immersion

September 26, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL – Southern Discom) is making elaborate power supply arrangements for the Ganesh Shobha Yatra idol immersion event, to be held in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday, September 28.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Discom G. Raghuma Reddy, along with its senior executives, opened two control rooms set up by the power utility on the NTR Marg and on the Tank Bund on Monday. He stated that they have arranged 30-500 KVA, 32-315 KVA, 27-160 KVA transformers and about 100 km length of 11 KV and low-tension cable, poles and conductors for handling the additional load during the immersion event.

He stated that Director (Operations) J. Srinivas Reddy would supervise the power supply for the immersion event. In addition, Director (Projects) T. Srinivas would be in-charge for supply in the NTR Marg, Srinivas Reddy for supply in the Tank Bund area, Director (Personnel) Ch. Madan Mohan Rao for Banjara Hills and Secunderabad Circles, Director (Commercial) K. Ramulu for IDL Tank and Rangareddy Zone, Director (HRD) G. Parvatham for Saroornagar Tank area and Director (Energy Audit) G. Gopal for Charminar area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief General Managers and Superintending Engineers would supervise the supply issues, if any, in their zones and circles. Power utility personnel would also be available at the joint control rooms to be set up by the Police department.

The CMD stated that Superintending and Divisional Engineers already visited the streets of Shobha Yatra for tall/large idols and rectified small shortcomings such as tightening loose conductors, arrangement of PVC pipes/plastic sheets at fuse boxes, strengthening insulation and others.

Ganesh pandal organisers and general pulbic could contact the utility for any emergency on numbers 100, 1912 (general), 7901530966 (Tank Bund), 7901530866 (NTR Marg), or through mobile app and social media platforms.

Traffic curbs for Khairatabad Ganesh idol

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reviewing traffic decongestion measures in Khairatabad, in view of the surge in footfall for darshan of the 63-foot-tall Ganesh idol, on Monday said motorists must avoid certain routes till September 28.

Traffic congestion is being reported on the two-kilometre vicinity of the pandal, and at junctions of VV Statue, Shadan Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Ayodhya, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, NTR Marg, and Necklace Rotary.

Police said vehicle users should avoid the three routes: VV Statue to Shadan Nirankari, Shadan Nirankari and VV Statue to Necklace Rotary, every day between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. till September 28 (Thursday).

Eight MMTS specials for Ganesh idols’ immersion

The South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in twin cities on the intervening night of September 28/29 i.e., (between 11 p.m. of September 28 and 4 a.m. of September 29) as per the following schedule to clear rush of passengers during Ganesh ‘nimarjanam’ (immersion of idols):

GHL-5 Hyderabad – Lingampalli 11 p.m. - 11.50 p.m., GSH-1 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 11.50 p.m. - 12.20 a.m., GLF-6 Lingampalli - Falaknuma 12.10 a.m. - 1.50 a.m. GHL-2 Hyderabad - Lingampalli 12.30 a.m. - 1.20 a.m., GLH-3 Lingampalli – Hyderabad 1.50 a.m. - 2.40 a.m., GFS-7 Falaknuma – Secunderabad 2.20 a.m. - 3 a.m., GHS-4 Hyderabad – Secunderabad 3.30 a.m. - 4 a.m., and GSH-8 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 4 a.m. - 4.40 a.m., said a press release on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT