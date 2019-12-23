Discom all set to power the country’s biggest tribal fair

The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) has geared up to make necessary arrangements for the country’s biggest tribal fair — Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu mandal.

The NPDCL submitted to the State government a report seeking ₹10 crore for arrangements, of which ₹ 4 crore has already been released.

Round-the-clock power

Speaking to The Hindu, NPDCL chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopal Rao said they would ensure round-the-clock power supply at the jatara site and surrounding villages. This time, they were adding 50 distribution transformers to the 200 arranged last time. “We will set up 250 distribution transformers and use two sub-stations,” he said.

According to him, the NPDCL would erect a 17-km HT line, 70-km LT line, and 23-km aerial bundle wire. Mr. Annamaneni said they would be drafting two chief general managers, 124 engineers, and 350 operations and maintenance staff in addition to outsourcing labour during the jatara.

In addition to ensuring that devotees have a hassle-free darshan, the NPDCL aims at serving traders from whom the demand for power has been on the rise. “Every time, we see more traders coming to set up petty shops and they want power during those few days,” said the CMD.

The NPDCL would draw power from two 33/11 KV sub-stations at Mulugu and Kamalapur where the company set up two 5MV power transformers.

“Maximum work from our side will be completed by January 15. At some places, the farmers are yet to harvest the paddy. There we will make arrangements later,” said Mr. Annamaneni.

‘BJP wants Modi presence’

The jatara would be held from February 5 to 8 and nearly one crore people were expected to visit the tribal jamboree from all over the country. Many VIPs were expected to visit, and BJP leaders were reportedly trying to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the event.