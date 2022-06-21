Disciplinary action initiated against SI

He had threatened Dalit girl’s family to withdraw harassment complaint

A sub-inspector working at Chandanagar police station who allegedly threatened a Dalit man last week to withdraw complaint of sexual harassment of his minor daughter was attached to the headquarters on Tuesday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra initiated disciplinary proceedings against SI Srinivasulu who was a sector in-charge in the Chandanagar limits.

According to information, the girl’s father, a daily worker, had approached the police to register a complaint against one Aravind Nani, who had been stalking his daughter, a Class 10 student.

Allegedly, the official, at the behest of a local ruling party leader, threatened and assaulted the man to withdraw complaint, and it was also alleged that the official did not invoke charges under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The girl reportedly opened up to her parents about how she was violated by the accused person, his words threatening her and her younger sister.

On Tuesday, post-verification, police said it has added charges under the SC/ST Act. He was also booked under Sections 435 and 436 – Mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy, for allegedly burning down the complainant’s motorcycle, for stalking and sexual harassment as per The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.