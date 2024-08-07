GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disciplinary action against PACS secretaries over crop loan waiver irregularities 

As part of the measures, the Registrar has decided to suspend the secretaries of 11 PACS, which are financially supported by commercial banks, and 5 PACS funded by District Cooperative Central Banks

Published - August 07, 2024 09:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Registrar of the Cooperative Department has initiated disciplinary action against Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) who have reportedly committed irregularities concerning the crop loan waiver scheme.

As part of the measures, the Registrar has decided to suspend the secretaries of 11 PACS, which are financially supported by commercial banks, and 5 PACS funded by District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB). Additionally, disciplinary actions have been initiated against the secretaries of 13 other societies, and 92 secretaries have been asked to submit clarifications. The omission of eligible farmers’ names from the lists submitted by the societies and the submission of claims from 16 PACS for waivers, though loan sanctions or renewals were not completed within the stipulated period, has prompted this action.

The Registrar’s office has identified that 105 Primary Cooperative Societies’ secretaries were involved in miscalculating the principal and interest amounts and providing incorrect information to the government. Further, District Cooperative Officers have been instructed to take disciplinary action against them. To prevent such irregularities in the future, the Registrar has emphasized the need for vigilance and compliance with established guidelines by all cooperative society secretaries. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.