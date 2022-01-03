Disciplinary action against 9 officials

They ‘failed in discharging their legitimate duties’

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, said that disciplinary action is being taken against the following municipal commissioners and town planning staff for failing in discharging their duties: A. Jyothi Reddy, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Jawaharnagar; A. Suresh, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Pocharam; M.N.R. Jyothi, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Turkayamjal. P. Bhogeswarlu, presently working as municipal commissioner of Dundigal; Sridhar, the then Town Planning Officer of Dundigal and presently working in Vikarabad; P. Pavani, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working as Assistant City Planner (ACP), GHMC; N. Satyanarayana, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working in Palwancha; J. Sailaja, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working in Kamareddy, and N. Sai Baba, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working as ACP, GHMC.