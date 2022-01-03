Telangana

Disciplinary action against 9 officials

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, said that disciplinary action is being taken against the following municipal commissioners and town planning staff for failing in discharging their duties: A. Jyothi Reddy, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Jawaharnagar; A. Suresh, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Pocharam; M.N.R. Jyothi, the then municipal commissioner of Dundigal, and presently working as municipal commissioner of Turkayamjal. P. Bhogeswarlu, presently working as municipal commissioner of Dundigal; Sridhar, the then Town Planning Officer of Dundigal and presently working in Vikarabad; P. Pavani, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working as Assistant City Planner (ACP), GHMC; N. Satyanarayana, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working in Palwancha; J. Sailaja, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working in Kamareddy, and N. Sai Baba, the then TPO, Dundigal, and presently working as ACP, GHMC.


