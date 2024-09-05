Disciplinary action against 19 Telangana SPDCL field staff

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui has taken disciplinary action against 19 field staff of the Discom, including engineers. According to officials, six engineers and staff have been suspended, and four of them have been told to report at the corporate office. The remaining nine have been served with charge memos and show-cause notices — all on charges of dereliction of duties, complaints from consumers, charges of corruption and unauthorised absence from duties.

