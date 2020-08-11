Discharge of flood from Narayanpur reduced to minimal

Authorities in Karnataka decide to build up levels in reservoirs

The discharge of flood from Almatti and Narayanpur dams has been reduced considerably on Tuesday evening with the authorities there deciding to build up level in the reservoirs, resulting in further fall in the inflows into Jurala to a minimum level by Wednesday night.

According to the flood monitoring officials, the discharge of flood to the river course was hardly 35,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening although inflows were measured at over 1.64 lakh cusecs. Storage of water in the reservoir was 110.8 tmc ft against its capacity of 129.72 tmc ft. Similarly, Narayanpur dam was getting inflows of 40,000 cusecs but the discharge flood to river was only about 10,000 cusecs with the storage standing at 34.78 tmc ft at 6 p.m. against its capacity of 37.64 tmc ft.

A Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, however, indicated that the Hidkal dam across Ghataprabha river, a tributary of Krishna above Almatti, could turn surplus in the next 2-3 days. It was getting inflows of about 10,600 cusecs with the storage standing at 48 tmc ft on Tuesday afternoon against its capacity of 51 tmc ft. Similarly, Tungabhadra dam could also become surplus in the next 3-4 days if the inflows were steady in the current measure at over 79,000 cusecs. The storage of water was 83 tmc ft on Tuesday night against its capacity of 100.86 tmc ft.

The flood to Jurala was continuing at 1.25 lakh cusecs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and the discharge to the river was about 73,500 cusecs through the 18 spillway gates and another 33,500 cusecs from power generation. In the downstream, Srisailam was getting nearly 1.48 lakh cusecs.