Discharge of flood at Krishna Basin dams in AP-TS up again

It makes work of re-installing a gate at Pulichintala difficult

Discharge of flood at all Krishna Basin dams in the two Telugu States has gone up again on Thursday, despite the receding inflow and outflow at the upstream dams Almatti and Narayanpur in Karnataka, as the water storage in them is being maintained at near capacity/full reservoir level.

According to the Irrigation Department authorities, the discharge of flood at Nagarjunasagar which was around 99,000 cusecs, including 64,500 cusecs from the 8 spillway gates lifted for 5 ft height each and 34,100 cusecs from power generation at 6 a.m., has gone up to nearly 2.73 lakh cusecs, including 2.39 lakh cusecs from 16 spillway gates lifted for 10 ft height each and 34,000 cusecs from power generation at 6 p.m.

Inflow and outflow of water, including the water release to different canal systems based on the project, was being maintained at over 2.85 lakh cusecs and the storage at 310.8 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft. Water level was 589.6 ft against FRL of 590 ft.

The increase in discharge of water at Nagarjunasagar has made the task of installing a stop-lock gate in place of the spillway gate number 16 of Pulichintala project in Andhra Pradesh difficult. The gate was washed away during its operation in the early hours on Thursday. The authorities were discharging nearly 5.06 lakh cusecs flood against the inflow of 2.01 lakh cusecs to reduced the water level to carry out the emergency work to retain water.

At Srisailam, the discharge was over 1.11 lakh cusecs from the 4 spillway gates lifted for 10 ft height each at 6 a.m. besides another nearly 63,000 cusecs from the power houses of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. By 6 p.m., it has gone up to 1.39 lakh cusecs from 5 spillway gates and another 64,000 cusecs from the two power houses as the inflow remained at over 2.05 lakh cusecs.

Storage of water in Srisailam was being maintained at 212.4 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft and the water level at 884.4 ft against FRL of 885 ft.

In the upstream, at Jurala the discharge of flood to the river was over 1.76 lakh cusecs, including nearly 1.51 lakh cusecs from the 25 spillway gates and 26,000 cusecs from power generation, against the inflow of 1.82 lakh cusecs. At Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka, the discharge of flood to river was over 20,000 cusecs against the inflow of nearly 24,000 cusecs as the storage of water was being maintained at over 97 tmc ft against its capacity of 100.86 tmc ft.

At Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, in further upstream, the inflow and outflow to the river was 80,000 cusecs each and 1.3 lakh cusecs each, respectively.