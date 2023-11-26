Disbursement of Rythu Bandhu to begin from Nov. 27: Harish

November 26, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister T. Harish Rao has observed that the Congress leader have no proper understanding on any subject including on Kaleshwaram Project and questioned whether barrages are not constructed in the river course.

As part of the poll campaigning, he participated in road shows at Mahabubabad, Nekkonda (Narsampet), Palakurthi, Cheryal and Bacchannapet (Jangaon), Alair and Bhongir. He said the Congress leaders were making baseless allegations in the matter of Kaleshwaram project. He alleged that all those who opposed statehood to Telangana had come together now and were spreading misinformation to deceive people.

The dole being promised by the Congress was also misleading as the party was promising ₹15,000 per acre, while the BRS was promising to enhance it from the present ₹10,000 per acre per year to ₹16,000 per acre starting with ₹12,000 in 2024-25 and ₹1,000 each increase for the next four years.

The Congress had conspired against disbursement of Rythu Bandhu benefit for this Rabi season but now that the Election Commission has cleared it the transfer of amount would begin from November 27. The government would also clear the remainder of the crop loan waiver in case the Election Commission cleared it too.

The people used to migrate to Mumbai and other places from Telangana before formation of the State, while people from other State were coming to Telangana for wage work now, he stated. Mr. Harish Rao mentioned that Congress would bring along drought with it and good rains and prosperity were synonymous with BRS rule.

He also ridiculed the Congress leaders for changing word on the power supply to farm sector every day. Initially, PCC president A. Revanth Reddy had said three-hour supply was enough with 10 HP pump, then Congress leader from Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar said five-hour supply would be sufficient and now he was talking about seven-hour supply, he pointed out.