Disaster management teams in MCK

19 June 2020 20:04 IST

Teams being trained to handle emergencies like tree falls

Close on the heels of the GHMC and GWMC, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has formed a disaster management team to meet any eventuality in Karimnagar town.

The MCK has formed a disaster management team with 40 members. The team was being provided with two-day special training with experts at the Regional Sports School in Karimnagar town. After the training, the teams would work 24x7 to meet any eventuality such as flash floods, blockades of roads due to falling of trees due to rains, falling down of electric poles, collapse of old buildings. Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi formally inaugurated the training camp.

