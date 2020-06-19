TelanganaKARIMNAGAR 19 June 2020 20:04 IST
Comments
Disaster management teams in MCK
Updated: 19 June 2020 20:04 IST
Teams being trained to handle emergencies like tree falls
Close on the heels of the GHMC and GWMC, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has formed a disaster management team to meet any eventuality in Karimnagar town.
The MCK has formed a disaster management team with 40 members. The team was being provided with two-day special training with experts at the Regional Sports School in Karimnagar town. After the training, the teams would work 24x7 to meet any eventuality such as flash floods, blockades of roads due to falling of trees due to rains, falling down of electric poles, collapse of old buildings. Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi formally inaugurated the training camp.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Telangana
Read more...