Disaster averted as Transco detects in time attempt to bring down two HT lines

New nuts-bolts fixed in place of removed ones for 3 legs of 2 towers on private land abutting ORR

A major disaster has been averted with the timely detection of an act of sabotage aimed at bringing down two high-tension power transmission towers of 220 KV and 132 KV lines of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Medchal.

Miscreants removed the nuts and bolts of three out of four legs each of the two transmission towers at the ground (foundation) level. The towers of two transmission lines are located on private land there.

The authorities of Transco immediately swung into action and fixed (fastened) new nut-bolts in place of the ones removed by miscreants a couple of days back at foundation level joints of the two towers. The two transmission lines were laid 15 years back (132 KV) and 10 years back (220 KV) for transmitting power from Gajwel to Medchal.

Authorities of TS-Transco, when contacted, admitted that breaking down of the two transmission towers and the possibility of two high-tension transmission cables snapping onto the ORR could have caused a major disaster, including heavy loss of life. The saving grace was there was no heavy wind for the last few days, otherwise the towers would have collapsed resulting in a major disaster.

The authorities said they were suspecting it to be the handy work of the owners of the land through which the two transmission lines are passing so that they could fetch good price for their land abutting the ORR. The Transco authorities said they have lodged a criminal complaint with the Medchal police against the land owners — A. Srinivasa Murthy and K. Srinivasa Reddy.