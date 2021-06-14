Disabled woman gangraped

A 31-year-old woman with disabilities was allegedly repeatedly gangraped by three of her relatives, including two minor boys, in Warangal.

The woman, who is deaf and dumb, was not married and was staying with her father and younger sister. According to Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, the trio aged 24, 17 and 16 years, were sexually assaulting the woman for the past few months and they have also recorded the act in their mobile phones.

The offence came to light only on Sunday when the victim’s younger sister noticed one of the accused watching the recorded video and told her father. Soon, he confronted the accused and approached police.

Based on his complaint a case was registered and a probe is on.