Director of Sainik Welfare calls on Telangana Governor

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sainik Welfare Director for Telangana Col. P. Ramesh Kumar with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Sainik Welfare Director for Telangana Col. P. Ramesh Kumar with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Col. P. Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare Department, Telangana, called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and the Chairman of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Col. Ramesh Kumar briefed the Governor on the fund position; various policies of the fund; schemes provided to ex-servicemen and their dependents; and various activities undertaken by the department.

He requested the Governor to convene State Managing Committee (SMC) for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for ratifying the expenditure incurred from the fund, review of the existing schemes and introduction of new schemes from the fund.

The SMC comprises Chief Secretary (Vice-Chairman), Finance and Home Secretary, Secretary-Defence, Department of ESM Welfare, New Delhi, Secretary, KSB, New Delhi, GOC HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and four prominent ex-servicemen.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST

