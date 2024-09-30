Director of Sainik Welfare calls on Telangana Governor

Col. P. Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare Department, Telangana, called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and the Chairman of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Col. Ramesh Kumar briefed the Governor on the fund position; various policies of the fund; schemes provided to ex-servicemen and their dependents; and various activities undertaken by the department.

He requested the Governor to convene State Managing Committee (SMC) for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for ratifying the expenditure incurred from the fund, review of the existing schemes and introduction of new schemes from the fund.

The SMC comprises Chief Secretary (Vice-Chairman), Finance and Home Secretary, Secretary-Defence, Department of ESM Welfare, New Delhi, Secretary, KSB, New Delhi, GOC HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and four prominent ex-servicemen.