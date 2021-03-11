Director of nine companies held in loan app fraud

Continuing their probe into the alleged financial fraud by the app-based loan app companies, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested the director of nine such firms based out of Bengaluru.
The 27-year-old Chinnabba Rajashekar, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district and works in Karnataka State capital.
He was the directors of Yunwei Technologies Private Limited,Satime Technologies Private Limited, Reusing Technologies Private Limited, Pregla Fintech Private Limited, One Libra Financial Services Private Limited, Naqiful Technologies Private Limited,Aojing Technologies Private Limited, Heiseqian Technologies Private Limited and Feng Fintech Services Private Limited which are connected to money lending apps namely Snapit, ok cash, Mybank, Cash bee, Rupee factory, bubble loan, go cash etc., said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty.
He said that so far they have arrested 21 persons including a Chinese national Zhu Wei alias Lambo and K. Nagaraju, Singi Madhu Babu and Palle Jeevana Jyothi.
During further investigation, police identified various bank accounts associated with the fraudsters and froze about Rs 300 Crore, Mr.Mohanty said.
“Efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused persons who played a key role in this multicrore financial fraud,”the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath