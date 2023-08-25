HamberMenu
Director of Adya Kala Museums Tirumala Rao meets President Droupadi Murmu

August 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To seek support for Adya Kala, Jayadhir Tirumala Rao, director of Adya Kala Museums and founder-trustee of Adi-Dhwani Foundation, Hyderabad, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. He explained to her the need to protect Adya Kala and the efforts by the organisation in this direction. Prof. Tirumala said the President promised to look into the issue. He also urged the President to recognise Adivasi Gujna Gondu script and exhibit Adivasi artefacts.

The President has agreed to receive Adivasi Koya photos that would be presented by Adya Kala Museum. A few days ago, the President inaugurated an exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan, wherein some artefacts of Adya Kala were exhibited.

