Directions issued for formation of new SHGs in urban areas

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore issued directions to the GHMC officials to pay special attention to the organisation of new self-help groups by identifying eligible women who do not belong to any existing group.

On Saturday (Novemberr 16), Mr. Dana Kishore conducted a review meeting with the GHMC and MEPMA officials, and discussed the bank linkage targets for the SHGs, forming of new groups, and development of entrepreneurship programmes.

He suggested orientation programmes for community organisers, resource persons, project directors, and MEPMA project officers, and finish formation of new SHGs and registration of members by the end of December, 2024. The new SHGs should be attached to area level federations and town federations.

He directed the officials to prepare monthly action plan for the targets with regard to bank linkages. At least ₹200 crore loans per month should be arranged through bank linkages, and the mature SHGs should be inculcated business orientation. For this, workshops should be organised with bankers, and NGOs and civil society organisations should be identified for development of entrepreneurship, and mapped at circle level. Mr. Dana Kishore also suggested workshop for zonal, deputy and municipal commissioners, NGOs, civil society organisations, bankers and others.

He asked officials to prepare for the carnival at the Tank Bund on December 7, 8 and 9. Director, Commissionerr and Director Municipal Administration Sridevi, MAUD deputy secretary Priyanka, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Urban Community Development) Chandrakanth Reddy and others attended the review meeting.