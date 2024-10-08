Direct promotion to Intermediate for Gurukul students from next academic year

Minister of BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday announced that students in Backward Classes Residential (Gurukul) Schools will be directly promoted to Intermediate after completing Class 10, starting from the next academic year. He directed the officials concerned to implement this policy accordingly.

He also gave instructions that coaching for competitive exams, such as TG EAPCET and NEET, be provided in all Gurukuls from the next academic year to ensure better preparation by students aspiring to pursue professional courses.

Addressing a review meeting with senior officials of the BC Welfare Department at Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan on Monday, he said the goal for BC Gurukuls this year is to achieve a 100% pass rate and secure the top position in the State. Mr.Prabhakar urged officials to enhance their performance and assured them that funds would be released through the green channel to meet increased mess charges.

The Minister also announced that a decision on promotions for hostel wardens would be taken soon, addressing concerns raised by the staff. He also spoke about upgrading facilities in rented Gurukul buildings, with plans to pay 50% of the rent before Dasara.

He instructed Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesam to ensure that students from Class 8 to Class 10 participate in the Indian Red Cross Society, NCC, NSS, and Scouts and Guides programmes. Efforts are also under way to monitor students’ health, with Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives (ANMs) tasked with checking students’ height, weight, and anemia status.

The review meeting also discussed infrastructure development, including the installation of water plants in all Gurukuls, and resolving issues faced by Gurukuls operating out of rented buildings. A feedback box will be set up in each Gurukul to address students’ concerns.

BC Gurukuls are being positioned as models for other residential schools, including those for SC, ST, and minority students. The new integrated residential complexes are expected to address existing infrastructure challenges, ensuring that the students receive high-quality, holistic education.