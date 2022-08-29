Direct flights to Vietnam from Oct. 7

With visas issued online, it is very easy to visit the country

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 29, 2022 19:08 IST

Vietnam with its scenic beauty and delicious food, is now just four hours away from the twin cities with the GMR Hyderabad International Airport launching direct flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang with maiden Vietjet flights to take to the skies on Oct. 7, 9 and 29, respectively.

The airport will be the first in south where Vietjet will be launching its non-stop service to multiple cities. Each service will operate between Hyderabad International Airport and the Vietnamese cities four times a week, informed an official spokesperson on Monday.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia and tourism is the key pillar of the country’s economic development. With visas issued online, it is easier to visit Vietnam with over 3.5 lakh international visitors in July, an increase of 49% compared to the previous month, making it one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world following the ebbing of the COVID pandemic.  

The country is blessed with beaches, mountains, forests and lakes with exotic wildlife, unique biodiversity with eight UNESCO world heritage sites. Leveraging the natural location advantage and multi-modal connectivity, the Hyderabad International airport is witnessing growth in tourism flows and airlines are exploring other international destinations like Kathmandu, Phuket, Medan, Bali, Addis Ababa and so on.

Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker observed that Vietjet’s new direct flight services will boost leisure tourism and also facilitate trade and commerce to stimulate businesses across sectors.

“We are glad to see an overwhelming response from Indian travellers and look forward to inspiring Hyderabad to experience the magic of Vietnam while also being a bridge to south-east and north-east Asian destinations,” said  Vietjet commercial director Jay L Lingeswara, the release added.

