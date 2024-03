March 31, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said direct flights to Ayodhya from Hyderabad will become operational from April 2. There will be flights thrice a week— Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This follows a request made to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiyta Scindia, according to press release on Sunday.