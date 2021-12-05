Dip in testing interrupts rising caseload graph

HYDERABAD

05 December 2021 21:02 IST

Only about 26,000 samples tested; 156 cases detected

A spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Karimnagar on Sunday with a cluster of cases being detected among students of a private medical college. Overall, however, the State reported comparatively fewer COVID-19 cases on the day as tests fell sharply.

In the past six days, around 35,000-40,000 samples were being examined on a daily basis, leading to the detection of around 180-200 people with coronavirus.

However, on Sunday, only 25,693 samples were put to test and 156 cases were detected. Of those, 47 were from Karimnagar where the daily new infections was staying under 15 for the past few days. However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region continues to top the caseload charts with 54 infections. Rangareddy reported 12 cases. No infections were detected in 11 districts.

One more COVID patient succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,999.

So far, the case tally is 6,76,943.