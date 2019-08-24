Dip in swine flu cases across the State

The number of swine flu cases in the State have dropped to zero in the past few days. Joint director of State Epidemics Cell P Vikram Kumar said that monsoons are not favourable season for the virus to grow.

“Humid conditions are not favourable for virus to grow. The number of swine flu cases will usually increase from September-end to October first week which is considered as virus transmission season,” Dr. Vikram Kumar said.

From January to March, 10 to 20 cases were reported daily. However, it dropped to single digit from May (during summer). It further dropped during monsoon. On August 23, 49 samples were tested and all of them were negative.

From August 1 to 23, a total of 604 samples were tested and only 13 tested positive for the flu.

Of them, five are from Hyderabad, three from Medchal and two from Rangareddy districts.