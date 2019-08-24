Dip in swine flu cases across the State

The number of swine flu cases in the State have dropped to zero in the past few days. Joint director of State Epidemics Cell P Vikram Kumar said that monsoons are not favourable season for the virus to grow.
“Humid conditions are not favourable for virus to grow. The number of swine flu cases will usually increase from September-end to October first week which is considered as virus transmission season,” Dr. Vikram Kumar said.
From January to March, 10 to 20 cases were reported daily. However, it dropped to single digit from May (during summer). It further dropped during monsoon. On August 23, 49 samples were tested and all of them were negative.
From August 1 to 23, a total of 604 samples were tested and only 13 tested positive for the flu.
Of them, five are from Hyderabad, three from Medchal and two from Rangareddy districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor