HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dip in night-time temperature in Hyderabad

October 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Night-time temperature in the twin cities has dropped by two degrees to reach 18 degrees Celsius (C), and it is likely to remain so for the next few days. The day-time temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy sky with haze.

Patencheru recorded the lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees C. There has been a perceptible drop in night temperatures in many parts of the State, including Medak (15 degrees C), Rajendranagar (15.5 degrees C) and Adilabad (16.2 degrees C).

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast dry weather across the State with the minimum temperature expected to be in the range of 16-19 degrees C whereas the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 33-36 degrees C.

In the GHMC area, minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 17-19 degrees C whereas the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 31-33 degrees C.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.