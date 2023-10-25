Dip in night-time temperature in Hyderabad

October 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Night-time temperature in the twin cities has dropped by two degrees to reach 18 degrees Celsius (C), and it is likely to remain so for the next few days. The day-time temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy sky with haze.

Patencheru recorded the lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees C. There has been a perceptible drop in night temperatures in many parts of the State, including Medak (15 degrees C), Rajendranagar (15.5 degrees C) and Adilabad (16.2 degrees C).

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast dry weather across the State with the minimum temperature expected to be in the range of 16-19 degrees C whereas the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 33-36 degrees C.

In the GHMC area, minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 17-19 degrees C whereas the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 31-33 degrees C.