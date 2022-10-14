Telangana

Dip in houses registrations continues in city

The dip in properties registrations continues with 50,953 residential units worth ₹25,094 crores since the beginning of the year compared to registrations of 62,052 residential units amounting to ₹27,640 observed in the similar period last year in the market including districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

Knight Frank India, in its latest assessment report, noted that registrations of 4,307 units were done in September with a value of ₹2,198 crore. Residential units in the price band of ₹25–50 lakhs constituted 55% of total sales, an increase from a share of 39% in September 2021.

 Demand in the less than ₹25 lakh ticket-size however weakened with its share constituting 16% compared to 36% a year ago. Greater demand for larger ticket-size homes remained evident as the cumulative share of sales registrations for properties with ticket-sizes of above ₹50 lakh increased to 28% from 25% in September 2021.

Units larger than 1,000 square feet maintained its share of approximately 81% of total house sales registrations. Homes in the size of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet accounted for 71% of all sales during the period. Home sales registrations in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 43% and also steep rise of prices by 21% on a yearly basis followed by registrations at Rangareddy district at 41% and 15% in Hyderabad, said the report.


